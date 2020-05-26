Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $171.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $147.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $150.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $151.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

