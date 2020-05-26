BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BMWYY opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

