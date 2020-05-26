Beaxy (BXY) Price Down 13% Over Last Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Beaxy has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $2,086.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.72 or 0.03852936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055804 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031810 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,274,834 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.