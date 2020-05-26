Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading Down 25.7% This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $696,419.71 and approximately $25,522.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $51.55 and $5.60.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055670 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 226,950,151 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $50.98, $32.15, $33.94, $7.50, $10.39, $18.94, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.