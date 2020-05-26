Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 2.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Boeing by 330.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 584,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $87,125,000 after purchasing an additional 448,540 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,796,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,544,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.96. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

