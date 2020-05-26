Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson Sells 1,218 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Mathew Watson sold 7 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $469.56.

On Monday, March 23rd, Mathew Watson sold 801 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $41,451.75.

On Monday, March 16th, Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $43,862.52.

On Friday, March 13th, Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.47. 2,953,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,138 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 388,411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

