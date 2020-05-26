BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Shares in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $2,371,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Nevro by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nevro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Nevro by 254,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $129.51 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.75.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nevro from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Nevro from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

