BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 4,482 W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

NYSE GWW opened at $292.91 on Tuesday. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.46.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.