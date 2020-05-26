BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 24,168 Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,517,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,775,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

