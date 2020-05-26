BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 255.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,630 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VMware by 104.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,115 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of VMware by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 5,974 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 23.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,097 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $201.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.