BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $1.06 Million in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $15,131,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,076,000 after buying an additional 71,664 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in WNS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in WNS by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

WNS opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNS. Cowen dropped their price target on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

