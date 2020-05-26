BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,637,714 Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,637,714 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VEON in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in VEON by 5,198.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. VEON Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.