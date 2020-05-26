BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 26,286 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 26,286 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,963,241 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $194,803,000 after buying an additional 176,670 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 33,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

