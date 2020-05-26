BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $1.08 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Global Payments by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 11,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $180.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,486 shares of company stock worth $2,335,408. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.10.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

