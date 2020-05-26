BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,248 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,484,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,172 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Perspecta by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,687,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,048,000 after acquiring an additional 490,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Perspecta by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 409,126 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

PRSP stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378 over the last ninety days.

