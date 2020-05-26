BitBar Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,123.13 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00021068 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. BitBar has a market cap of $86,123.13 and approximately $273.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

About BitBar

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 46,091 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

