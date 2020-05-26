BitClave Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CAT)

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, BitClave has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitClave has a total market cap of $44,471.78 and $17.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitClave token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Bibox and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.81 or 0.03863546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055669 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

About BitClave

CAT is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitClave is www.bitclave.com.

BitClave Token Trading

BitClave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, HitBTC, Tidex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitClave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitClave using one of the exchanges listed above.

