Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $574,183.50 and approximately $3,175.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00505047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00098357 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00067657 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000863 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

