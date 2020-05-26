BitcoinZ Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,503.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $576,611.27 and $19,503.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00505171 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00098598 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00067725 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,046,710,190 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.