Bitradio Trading 38.5% Higher This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 75.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $144,466.65 and approximately $25.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002520 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000732 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,708,551 coins and its circulating supply is 8,708,547 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

