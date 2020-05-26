BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $33.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,455.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 114,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $3,151,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,656,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 684,825 shares of company stock worth $17,994,575. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 809.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

