BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get BK IRELAND GRP/ADR alerts:

BKRIY stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

About BK IRELAND GRP/ADR

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for BK IRELAND GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK IRELAND GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.