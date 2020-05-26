Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKI. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

BKI stock opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $6,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,395,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,601,385.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,700 shares of company stock worth $21,773,329. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

