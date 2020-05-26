Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,167 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.20% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 124.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 110,507 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 142,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 88,928 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 739.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 77,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares in the last quarter.

TAN opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $41.86.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

