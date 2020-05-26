Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,592 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07.

