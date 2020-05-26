Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $187,654.40 and approximately $10.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blue Protocol Token Profile

BLUE is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

