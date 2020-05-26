Bluzelle Price Tops $0.0173 (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $5.60 and $33.94. Bluzelle has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $436,715.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.81 or 0.03863546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055669 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,637,753 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $33.94, $32.15, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

