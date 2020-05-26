Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

BPFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Boston Private Financial in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

BPFH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 257,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $544.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,932 shares of company stock worth $286,813 and sold 12,381 shares worth $86,072. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.