BOX Token (BOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,078.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, BOX Token has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $20,078.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005471 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018633 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,609,050 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.