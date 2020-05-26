Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.2% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 697,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,019,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

