Bryant R. Riley Buys 1,835 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $33,488.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RILY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. 54,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.24 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.