Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.53% of Calavo Growers worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 851.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $6,090,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $63,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $922,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

CVGW stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

