Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Lowered to “Underperform” at JMP Securities

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.25 target price on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 182.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

