Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.87. The company had a trading volume of 44,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 2.37. Cardlytics has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $35,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,730.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,292.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and have sold 199,209 shares valued at $8,780,509. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,660 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.