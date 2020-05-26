Carry (CRE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.96 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Carry token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a total market cap of $10.96 million and $22.69 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.20 or 0.03876210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031803 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry's total supply is 6,019,555,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,812,064,120 tokens. Carry's official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry's official website is carryprotocol.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

