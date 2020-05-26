Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.91.

CASY stock opened at $151.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average of $159.47. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

