Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.94. The stock had a trading volume of 107,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,487. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.03. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.