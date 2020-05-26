Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. 572,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,022,684. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

