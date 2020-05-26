ChatCoin Market Capitalization Tops $999,189.12 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $999,189.12 and approximately $289,012.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, EXX, Binance and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029269 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029519 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,840.93 or 1.00137889 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00073947 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000605 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Coinnest, ZB.COM, BigONE, LBank, Huobi, EXX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.