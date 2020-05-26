Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 85.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chembio Diagnostics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.43. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 48.02% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.