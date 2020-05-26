CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) vs. ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLSD) Critical Review

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHF Solutions and ReShape Lifesciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions $5.51 million 2.80 -$18.11 million ($9.30) -0.04 ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 0.00 -$81.15 million N/A N/A

CHF Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Profitability

This table compares CHF Solutions and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions -302.99% -319.68% -207.21% ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CHF Solutions and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of CHF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CHF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CHF Solutions has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CHF Solutions beats ReShape Lifesciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, and disposable blood set and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct Salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

