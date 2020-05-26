Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

CIEN stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.91. 1,987,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,765. Ciena has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

