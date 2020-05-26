Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $82.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRUS. Bank of America raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.16.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,603.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

