Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.25.

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

CTXS stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.95. 2,208,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $155.10. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.69 and its 200-day moving average is $123.53.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $809,649.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares in the company, valued at $49,336,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $213,820.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,638.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,903 shares of company stock worth $5,983,006. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

