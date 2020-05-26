ClearPoll 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.00 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $14,805.23 and approximately $24.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.03874947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll (POLL) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ClearPoll is clearpoll.com.

