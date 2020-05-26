Comparing MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) & Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MeiraGTx and Gamida Cell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $13.29 million 44.62 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -9.62 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -3.39

Gamida Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -313.70% -29.96% -17.49% Gamida Cell N/A -129.10% -66.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MeiraGTx and Gamida Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 167.80%. Gamida Cell has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 185.05%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

