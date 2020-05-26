Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 264,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,145. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

