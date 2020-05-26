Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.98.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.01. 26,101,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,606,440. The stock has a market cap of $669.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.63. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $237.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,769 shares of company stock worth $11,252,849 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.