Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 370,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,498,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,659. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 884.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,535 shares of company stock valued at $62,605,556 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

