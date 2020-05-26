Consensus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029202 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029285 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,924.14 or 1.00620981 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00081657 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000624 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

